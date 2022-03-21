Quantum Sensors Market and Tunnel Sensor Market Size-Share [2022-2028] | Product and Service, Competitive Landscape, Future Strategic Planning, Market Position, Investment Trend, Holistic Analysis, Upcoming Trends and Challenges

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Quantum Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028:

Global "Quantum Sensors Market" Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Quantum Sensors industry.

A quantum sensor is a quantum device that responds to a stimulus. Usually this refers to a sensor which has quantized energy levels, uses quantum coherence to measure physical quantity, or uses entanglement to improve measurements beyond what can be done with classical sensors.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Quantum Sensors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 473.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 734.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the review period.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Quantum Sensors capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

The market analysis goes into greater detail on the pandemic's effects, and other useful information like the CAGR, product pricing list, and each segment share. In addition, the research includes a rigorous review of the major providers and the most recent advancements. Consumers who want to participate in the global market will find useful information in this research. Furthermore, this research study takes into account the factors that would limit market expansion and establish a strong link during the projection period.

The Major Players in the Quantum Sensors Market include:

Muquans SAS

Microsemi Corp.

AOSense, Inc

GWR Instruments Inc

Oscilloquartz S.A.

MSquared Lasers Ltd

Cryogenic Limited

Supracon AG

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Atomic Clock

Gravity Sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Rotation Sensors

Imaging Sensors

Temperature Sensors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Defense

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Construction

Medical & Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Agriculture

Others

Study II: Global Tunnel Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028:

Tunnel sensor technology refers to the measurement of flow velocity and flow direction inside tunnels or exhaust ventilation ducts. The measuring devices available in the tunnel sensor technology segment are vital to ensuring efficient and economical tunnel ventilation control.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tunnel Sensor market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3784.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4788.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.

The Major Players in the Tunnel Sensor Market include:



SICK AG (Germany)

Altech Corporation (US)

Tunnel Sensors Ltd (UK)

Ecotech (Australia)

CODEL International Ltd (UK)

Advance Technologies Asia (ATA) (Malaysia)

Geonica (SPain)

PCB Piezotronics Inc. (US)

DURAG GROUP (Germany)

SAGE Automation (Australia)

Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd (Uk)

The report thoroughly covers evaluation of current opportunities along with the assessment of demand to supply ratio and major challenges and business threats. In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Tunnel Sensor by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:



Visibility Monitoring

Air Flow Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring

Filter Monitoring

Fire Monitoring

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Road Tunnels

Rail Tunnels

Others

The Tunnel Sensor Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Tunnel Sensor business, the date to enter into the Tunnel Sensor market, Tunnel Sensor product introduction, recent developments, etc.

