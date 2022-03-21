The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|3,726,028
|340.34
|1,268,106,805
|14 March 2022
|32,955
|341.81
|11,264,312
|15 March 2022
|34,000
|335.75
|11,415,364
|16 March 2022
|33,000
|348.79
|11,510,156
|17 March 2022
|60,000
|352.28
|21,137,088
|18 March 2022
|60,000
|360.64
|21,638,130
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,945,983
|340.87
|1,345,071,855
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,977,278 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.31% of the share capital.
As of 15 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,226,327 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
