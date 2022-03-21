Share repurchase programme

| Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Silkeborg, DENMARK

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement3,726,028340.341,268,106,805
14 March 202232,955341.8111,264,312
15 March 202234,000335.7511,415,364
16 March 202233,000348.7911,510,156
17 March 202260,000352.2821,137,088
18 March 202260,000360.6421,638,130
Accumulated under the programme3,945,983340.871,345,071,855

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,977,278 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.31% of the share capital.

As of 15 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,226,327 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Attachment


Attachments

Share repurchase programme 20220321

Contact Data