Global Big Data Security Market Report 2022 | Market is Expected to Record a Value of $35,437.68 Million in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 11.70% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Big Data Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Software (Data Discovery and Classification, Data Authorization and Access, Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking, Data Auditing and Monitoring), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Verticals (IT and ITES, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Financial and Insurance), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Big Data Security Market is expected to grow from USD 18,245.10 Million in 2021 to USD 35,437.68 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis-

Big Data Security Market refers to the process of protecting data and analytics processes, both in the cloud and on premise, from a variety of threats that could jeopardize their confidentiality. Enterprises are increasingly embracing big data, relying on powerful analytics to drive decision-making, identify opportunities, and improve performance. However, the massive increase in data usage and consumption raises concerns about Big Data Security Market owing to the factors such as the rapid adoption of digital technologies and the increasing importance of data-driven trend analysis methods Furthermore, the rise in data privacy and security concerns has laid the groundwork for the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advances in big data techniques are expected to drive the adoption of big data analytics technology, creating a lucrative opportunity for market growth in the upcoming years. The cybersecurity budgets of emerging startups are insufficient to implement Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) and Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) solutions. Small businesses in developing economies are expected to be hampered in their adoption of Big Data Security Market solutions due to a lack of investment and funding during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness and investment in Big Data Security Market solutions across global organizations operating across verticals can be attributed to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Big Data Security market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.70% during the forecast period.

The Big Data Security market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 18,245.10 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35,437.68 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Big Data Security market.



List of Prominent Players in the Big Data Security Market:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Talend (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Check Point (Israel)

FireEye (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Thales (France)

Informatica (US)

McAfee (US)

Centrify (US)

Sisense (US)

Imperva (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Varonis (US)

Cloudera (US)

Fortinet (US)

Digital Guardian (US)

Sentinel One (US)

Data Visor (US)

and Zetta set (US)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising cyber-attacks demand for scalable Big Data Security Market solutions.

Targeted attacks have grown in popularity in recent years, infiltrating targets' network infrastructure while remaining anonymous. Attackers with a specific goal typically target endpoints, networks, on-premises devices, cloud-based applications, data, and other IT infrastructure. The primary goal of targeted attacks is to infiltrate a targeted company's or organization's network and steal sensitive information. As a result of these targeted attacks, organizations’ business-critical operations suffer in terms of disruption, intellectual property loss, financial loss, and loss of critical and sensitive customer information. Targeted cyber-attacks have an impact on targeted organizations as well as their domestic and global customers. Attackers steal Personally Identifiable Information (PII) such as names, phone numbers, addresses, driver license numbers, and social security numbers, resulting in security breaches and identity thefts.

Challenges:

Detecting sensitive data at a large scale during data ingestion, Sensitive content exists in unstructured formats such as office documents, files, or images, and is distributed and published through file sharing, social media, and email, as opposed to structured data that resides within well-protected IT perimeters. Most businesses across industries recognize the growing importance of gathering data and gaining meaningful analysis in order to improve business growth and build competitive advantages during the forecast period. Every day, a massive amount of data is generated in various forms and from various sources. Sensitive data discovery is critical to developing and implementing an effective Big Data Security Market strategy. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing and the rise of remote workers, organizations are no longer only concerned with sensitive data stored primarily on-premises.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-security-market-1384

Regional Trends:

Among other regions, North America region acquires the largest market share. The North American region had the largest market share, because North America is home to the majority of security vendors, the region is a forerunner in the adoption of new and advanced security technologies. Furthermore, an increase in sophisticated cyber-attacks is expected to drive Big Data Security Market implementation in a variety of industries, including banking, finance, government, and healthcare during the forecast period. Cloud-based applications, IoT, and security ecosystems have become more complex as digital payments have become more widely used. Industries embracing Big Data across the region are potential customers for Big Data Security Market. Loblaws, Canada's largest supermarket retailer, is using Big Data to learn more about its customers in order to provide value-added services and promotions such as discounts and rewards. With the Big Data market in Canada expected to nearly double by 2020, the region is expected to be a significant market after the United States.

Recent Developments:

In October 2020, IBM Security announced new and upcoming Cloud Pak for Security capabilities, including a data security solution that enables businesses to detect, respond to, and protect their most sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments.

The report on the Big Data Security Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Big Data Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Software (Data Discovery and Classification, Data Authorization and Access, Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking, Data Auditing and Monitoring), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Verticals (IT and ITES, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Financial and Insurance), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Big Data Security Market?

How will the Big Data Security Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Big Data Security Market?

What is the Big Data Security market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Big Data Security Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Big Data Security Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18,245.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 35,437.68 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 11.70% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Component

• Software

• Services



• Software

• Data Discovery and Classification

• Data Authorization and Access

• Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking

• Data Auditing and Monitoring

• Data Governance and Compliance

• Data Security Analytics

• Data Backup and Recovery



• Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises



• Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs



• Verticals

• IT and ITES

• Telecommunications

• Healthcare and Social Assistance

• Financial and Insurance

• Retail Trade

• Utilities

• Other Verticals



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• IBM (US)



• Oracle (US)



• Microsoft (US)



• Google (US)



• Amazon Web Services (US)



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)



• Talend (US)



• Micro Focus (UK)



• Check Point (Israel)



• FireEye (US)



• Rapid7 (US)



• Thales (France)



• Informatica (US)



• McAfee (US)



• Centrify (US)



• Sisense (US)



• Imperva (US)



• Proofpoint (US)



• Varonis (US)



• Cloudera (US)



• Fortinet (US)



• Digital Guardian (US)



• Sentinel One (US)



• Data Visor (US)



• and Zetta set (US).



Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis





Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/big-data-security-market-1384/request-sample

