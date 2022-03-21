English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009536286 32H (SDO) DKK Cita6 + 30 bp 01.07.2025 RF DK0009536369 32H (SDO) DKK Cita3 + interest rate spread

(callable) 01.10.2025 RF DK0009536443 32H (SDO) DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2025 RF DK0009536526 32G (RO) DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2025 RF DK0009536609 32H (SDO) EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2025 RF DK0009536799 32H (SDO) EUR Euribor 3 + interest rate spread

(callable) 01.04.2026 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment