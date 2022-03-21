COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2022 – 21 MARCH 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|61,000
|600.70
|36,642,515.20
|14 March 2022
|4,000
|633.40
|2,533,610.40
|15 March 2022
|6,000
|629.19
|3,775,119.00
|16 March 2022
|4,000
|634.87
|2,539,460.00
|17 March 2022
|10,500
|648.21
|6,806,203.95
|18 March 2022
|9,086
|646.87
|5,877,459.00
|Accumulated under the program
|94,586
|615.04
|58,174,367.55
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 975,460 shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
