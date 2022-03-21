Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 19/2022





Copenhagen, 21 March 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 14 March to 18 March 2023:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 34,480 4,559,303 14 March 2022 16,062 137.83 2,213,790 15 March 2022 17,570 141.23 2,481,394 16 March 2022 19,330 141.17 2,728,822 17 March 2022 15,640 140.11 2,191,339 18 March 2022 12,834 141.22 1,812,444 Accumulated under the programme 115,916 15,987,093

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 March – 18 March 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,320,728 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments