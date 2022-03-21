Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 19/2022

 

Copenhagen, 21 March 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 14 March to 18 March 2023:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement34,480 4,559,303
14 March 202216,062137.832,213,790
15 March 202217,570141.232,481,394
16 March 202219,330141.172,728,822
17 March 202215,640140.112,191,339
18 March 202212,834141.221,812,444
Accumulated under the programme115,916 15,987,093

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 March – 18 March 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,320,728 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

