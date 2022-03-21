DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 72 - 21 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

100,000

239.55

23,955,490
14/03/202214,000256.383,589,320
15/03/202213,000251.773,273,010
16/03/202213,000255.193,317,470
17/03/202213,000262.173,408,210
18/03/202213,000258.273,357,510
Accumulated166,000246.3940,901,010

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 166,000 at a total amount of DKK 40,901,010.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,266,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.33%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,933,931.

