QPR Software Oyj – Managements' Transactions





STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 March 2022 11:00 AM





QPR Software Plc – Managements´ Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jussi Vasama

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11845/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-17

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2662 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(2): Volume: 1336 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 420 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 361 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(5): Volume: 335 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(6): Volume: 1782 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6896 Average price: EUR 1.45

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:





QPR Software Plc



Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com







