QPR Software Oyj – Managements’ Transactions
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 March 2022 11:00 AM
QPR Software Plc – Managements´ Transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jussi Vasama
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11845/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-03-17
Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2662 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 1336 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 420 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 361 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(5): Volume: 335 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(6): Volume: 1782 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6896 Average price: EUR 1.45
QPR Software Oyj
For further information, please contact:
QPR Software Plc
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +358 50 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
