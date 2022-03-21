QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                               21 March 2022                                  11:00 AM


QPR Software Plc – Managements´ Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jussi Vasama

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11845/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-17

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2662 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 1336 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 420 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 361 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(5): Volume: 335 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(6): Volume: 1782 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6896 Average price: EUR 1.45

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com


