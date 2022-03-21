English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Marimekko’s financial statements for 2021 are published





Marimekko Corporation’s financial statements for 2021 have been published today. The publication includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors, the statement of non-financial information, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report for 2021.

Marimekko publishes the financial statements in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has assured the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it.

The ESEF file as well as the publication in PDF format are attached to this release. Both documents are also available on Marimekko’s website at company.marimekko.com. The printed financial statements will be available in week 15 at the latest, and the report can be ordered through Marimekko’s website.





MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 5846944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company’s net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

Attachments