Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Getting Back to Business with EDGE 2022: Market Survey Results and Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This represents a market study, trends report, and survey that includes feedback, executive insights, market direction and market intelligence.



The study included a survey with 5,012 business workers and 2,736 IT leaders and buyers. Respondent base included a cross-section across size of business and industry, job function/title, department, and zip code. In addition, the respondent base could be part of a one-location business or one with multiple locations.



The edge computing survey and report was a collaborative effort between industry-leading analyst firms. The primary sponsor of this research was Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Key topics include edge computing use cases and applications, priorities and investment areas, pandemic impact, and plans this year.



Select Research Findings

Nearly 50% of overall respondents have never heard of digital twins

Security is the top concern for 2,736 technology decision-makers surveyed

78% of respondents see 5G being used or considered for varying applications/use cases in their business

Connecting people remotely to others (patients, customers, buyers) is a key use case for edge computing

Over 57% overall of those surveyed indicated that their organizations are exploring and considering using private wireless for their business

The combination of edge computing, AI and IoT has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation, particularly with mid-sized businesses, corporations and government

Nearly 35% of all overall respondents claimed to have never heard of edge computing with 20.6% feeling only slightly aware of it. However, midsize and enterprise organizations claimed to have a greater familiarity with edge computing

Traditional Centralized Cloud vs. Edge Computing



While cloud computing in its initial form represents centralized computational resources, edge computing architecture allows for higher performance distributed edge applications by allowing endpoint devices to offload workloads and to edge compute resources located in proximity. This is important for specific use cases and applications, which we explore in a later section.



At its core, cloud computing remains true to its roots: "Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centres and servers, one can access technology services, such as computing power, storage, and databases, on an as-needed basis" (Amazon). However, there is a need for enterprise and industrial verticals to enjoy cloud-based as a service business model in a manner in which computing is not by necessity centralized.



The emergence of bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive applications has given rise to the need for even greater flexibility and performance. Enterprise apps, such as autonomous vehicles and UAVs, and industrial solutions, such as factory optimization and cloud robotics, have high throughput requirements.



Edge computing brings about massive business transformation opportunities across three primary business segments:



General Enterprise (Non-Industrial): This group of industries includes all industries except for the industrial and public sectors (i.e. Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Communications, Professional Services, General Services, Finance, Real Estate, and others).



Industrial: This group of vertical markets includes oil/gas/energy, utilities, manufacturing, process plants, heavy machinery, mining, chemicals, construction, and hazardous materials.



Public Sector: This group includes federal (defence and civilian) government, state government, local government including public safety (law enforcement, emergency management, and fire safety), K-12 education and higher education.



Automation will be the leading driver due to key trends and business indicators including the skills gap of the overall workforce (and availability), the need to scale, and the continued push to advance business operations and enhance customer experiences.



Report Benefits



Survey findings and reports will help the reader understand the edge computing market and identify end-users and tech decision-makers opinions and perspectives with respect to key topics with a focus on edge computing, edge analytics, fixed/private wireless, use cases, business apps, and other leading topics that impact growth, adoption, scaling and budgets.



Survey and report benefits include:

Support strategic planning, sales & marketing

Gain latest trends and insights

Hear feedback from the business workforce

Gather insights from buyers and decision-makers

Explore use cases and business value drivers

Learn about related and emerging technologies

Understand awareness and buying habits/trends

Explore recommendations & business plans

Leverage insights for business development and partnerships

Additional Benefits



Buyers will also receive a company-wide License of additional research of the purchaser's choosing, which may include any one of the following related reports:

Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Market for Cloud support of IIoT by Software, Platforms, Infrastructure (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) including Centralized Cloud Edge Computing for Devices and Things 2022 - 2027

Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Deployment Model, Computing as a Service, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segments and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027

LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market by Service Provider Type (MNO, OTT, End-user), Connection Type, Deployment Type (Public and Private Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid), Use Cases, 5G Service Category (eMBB, mMTC, URLLC), Computing as a Service (Public, Private, Hybrid), Industry Verticals, Region and Country 2022 - 2027

Sixth Generation Wireless by 6G Technology Development (Investment, R&D and Testing) and 6G Market Commercialization (Infrastructure, Deployment, Applications and Services), Use Cases and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2030

Key Topics Covered



1. What is Edge?

2. Top Ten Survey Findings

3. Survey Methodology

4. The Evolving Edge

5. The Enablers of the Edge

6. The Edge Survey Results

7. The Dust Settling & Edge Impact

8. Creating Value with Edge

9. The Year Ahead in Edge

10. Buying Edge & IoT

11. Diving Deep: Strategic Insights

12. Survey Segmentation

13. Additional Reading



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnl8s7