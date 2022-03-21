Two Day Virtual Business and Contract Law Training Course (June 20-21, 2022)

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation.
It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts. By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.
If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.
Key Topics Covered:
Effective Contract Negotiation
- Preparing for negotiation
- Developing winning strategies
- Objectives and aligning to strategy
- Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture
- Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills
- Mapping routes to agreement
Formation of a Binding Contract
- What is a contract?
- Making a binding and enforceable contract
- Six components
- Offer
- Acceptance
- Deeds
Pre Contract Documents
Terms of a Contract
Managing the Contract
- Payment mechanisms
- Contract
- Service levels
- Audit rights
- Dealing with change
- Delegation
- Contract programme and governance
- Change management
Constructive Performance Obligations
Drafting Exercises
Bribery and Corruption
- The Bribery Act
- General and corporate offences
- Bribing foreign officials
- Enforcement and penalties
- Key issues for companies
- Associated persons
- Facilitation payments
- Gifts and hospitality
Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution
Impact of Brexit on business contracts and Brexit checklist
- Financial hardship
- Performance impossible
- EU references
- Governing law
- Jurisdiction
- Reviewing existing contracts - tips
- Future-proofing contracts
- Amending contracts in light of Brexit
Boilerplate Clauses
The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9yuet