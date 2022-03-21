Two Day Virtual Business and Contract Law Training Course (June 20-21, 2022)

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation.

It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts. By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.

The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.

If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.

Key Topics Covered:



Effective Contract Negotiation

Preparing for negotiation

Developing winning strategies

Objectives and aligning to strategy

Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture

Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills

Mapping routes to agreement

Formation of a Binding Contract

What is a contract?

Making a binding and enforceable contract

Six components

Offer

Acceptance

Deeds

Pre Contract Documents

Terms of a Contract

Managing the Contract

Payment mechanisms

Contract

Service levels

Audit rights

Dealing with change

Delegation

Contract programme and governance

Change management

Constructive Performance Obligations

Drafting Exercises

Bribery and Corruption

The Bribery Act

General and corporate offences

Bribing foreign officials

Enforcement and penalties

Key issues for companies Associated persons Facilitation payments Gifts and hospitality



Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution

Impact of Brexit on business contracts and Brexit checklist

Financial hardship

Performance impossible

EU references

Governing law

Jurisdiction

Reviewing existing contracts - tips

Future-proofing contracts

Amending contracts in light of Brexit

Boilerplate Clauses

The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract



