Global Airborne ISR Platforms Market Report 2021-2029: Breakdown by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Aircraft, Helicopter, & Aerostats/Balloons

The "Airborne ISR Platforms Payloads - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne ISR technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years: 2021-2029.

It also examines the major airborne ISR markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report, the publisher analyzes the market size of the global Airborne ISR market for the period 2021-2029.



As of now, the United States remains the largest market for airborne ISR systems. European Union and China are the other two major markets. Throughout the report, the publisher shows how ISR aircraft are being used today as a force multiplier by the militaries of U.S, China and a few other countries. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of new technology.



In this report, the publisher has classified Airborne ISR under eight (8) major groups. The report looks at these six major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2021 - 2029.

Leading Companies in the Airborne ISR Market

Airbus Defence & Space

BAE Systems

Beriev Aircraft Company

Boeing Co.

Collins Aerospace

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International Inc

Indra

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Rheinmetall Defence AG

Saab AB

Safran

Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation

Textron

THALES

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report?

1.1.1 How Vendors, Service Providers & Business Developers Should Use this Report

1.1.2 How Aviation Professionals Should Use this Report

1.1.3 How Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Political Leaders Should Use this Report

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Technologies Airborne ISR

3.1 Technology

3.2 Platform

3.3 System

3.4 Fuel Type

3.5 Payload

3.6 Application



4 Current Market Overview Airborne ISR

4.1 Airborne ISR Market Overview

4.1.1 Defense

4.1.2 Civil

4.1.3 Commercial

4.2 Airborne ISR Market: Regions

4.2.1 Americas

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 Africa



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Region

5.2.2 Technology

5.2.3 Platform

5.2.4 System

5.2.5 Fuel Type

5.2.6 Payload

5.2.7 Application

5.2.8 End User

5.3 Forecast factors

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Inhibitors

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges



6 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Airborne ISR market by region overview



7 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Airborne ISR market by Technology overview

7.2.1 Sensors & Payloads

7.2.2 Platform Development

7.2.3 Navigation & Control

7.2.4 Autonomy

7.2.5 Communications & Data Management

7.2.6 Weapons

7.2.7 Energy & Propulsion

7.2.8 Cyber

7.2.9 Mobility



8 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airborne ISR market by Platform overview

8.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

8.2.2 Aircraft

8.2.3 Helicopter

8.2.4 Aerostats/Balloons



9 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Airborne ISR market by System overview

9.2.1 Maritime Patrol

9.2.2 Electronic Warfare

9.2.3 Airborne Early Warning & Control

9.2.4 Airborne Ground Surveillance

9.2.5 Signals Intelligence



10 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Fuel type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airborne ISR market by Fuel type overview

10.2.1 Hydrogen fuel-cells

10.2.2 Solar Powered

10.2.3 Alternate fuel

10.2.4 Battery Operated

10.2.5 Gas-Electric hybrid



11 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Payload

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Airborne ISR market by Payload overview

11.2.1 Electro-optical imagers (EO/IR)

11.2.2 Radar

11.2.3 Seismic/ Acoustic monitoring

11.2.4 Ad-hoc wireless sensor nodes



12 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Airborne ISR market by Application overview

12.2.1 Surveillance & Reconnaissance

12.2.2 Search & Rescue

12.2.3 Law Enforcement

12.2.4 Border Surveillance

12.2.5 Engineering, Surveying and Mapping

12.2.6 Delivery & Logistics



