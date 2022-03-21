Global Aerosol Cans Market Size Worth $14.04 Billion by 2028 at 6.21% CAGR | Increasing Demand for Aerosol Cans from Cosmetics, Personal Care & Healthcare Industry To Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global aerosol cans market is expected to grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2020 to USD 14.04 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period 2021-2028, according to the new report published by The Brainy Insights.



Reusability and recyclability of aerosol cans serve as a major factor for the growth of the aerosol cans market. These cans are made of metal, glass, or plastic (such as PET), so they can be recycled indefinitely. Users also get the cost advantage of packaging while addressing concerns about disposability because they are manufactured according to environmental regulations for decomposition.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12483



Aerosol cans are containers for substances that are stored as aerosols, such as paints, polishes, and insecticides. These cans are a type of dispensing system that produces an aerosol mist of liquid particles.These aerosol cans are mainly composed of aluminum or steel. Aluminum is steadily gaining the market share because it acts as a complete barrier to air, light, humidity, bacteria, and other gases.Moreover, it is a corrosion-resistant material, which protects the content of the cans against deterioration.



The widespread use of aerosol cans for spraying fertilizers and pesticides in the agricultural industry is expected to drive the growth of the aerosol can market.Also, the requirement of established retailers from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to innovate packaging solutions is anticipated to drive the aerosol cans market.However, the existence of cheaper alternatives for packaging is expected to hold back the growth of the aerosol can market.



Key players operating in the global aerosol cans marketinclude BWAY Corporation, Aerobal, S.A. de C.V., Ball Corporation, Aero-pack Industries, Inc, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Avon Crowncaps& Containers (Nig.) Plc, CCL Industries, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Containers, Inc., Exal Corporation, ITW Sexton Can Company Inc. MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and Nampak Ltd.,among others.The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global meat substitutes industry.



Get detailed analysis on the aerosol cans market: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/aerosol-cans-market-12483



• In January 2019, at the ADF & PCD exhibition in Paris, Ball Corporation introduced new technology by adding 360° custom shaped aerosol cans. This offers innovative shapes at every angle of the can and will attract customers towards the shelves.

• In 2018, Colep, in cooperation with Henkel AG, supplied lightweight tin cans to professional hair styling brand Syoss. The aerosol can supplier developed new packaging solutions to provide customers with a more balanced packaging solution that uses less material, less energy, and less water for their customers.

The straight-wall aerosol canssegment led the aerosol cans market with the largest market share of 42.13% and the market value of USD 3.38 billion in 2020



The product segment is divided into straight wall aerosol cans, necked-in aerosol cans, and shaped aerosol cans. The straight-wall aerosol cans segment emerged as the leader in the global aerosol cans marketwith the largest market share of 42.13% and a market value of USD 3.38 billion in 2020.



The aluminium segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of around 31.34% and a market value of about USD 2.51 billion in 2020



The material segment includes aluminum, steel, plastic, and others. Manufacturers prefer aluminum aerosol cans because aluminum is a so-called continuous material that can be recycled indefinitely without loss of quality. Due to this factor, the aluminum segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of around 31.34% and a market value of about USD 2.51 billion in 2020.



The liquefied gas propellantsegment led the aerosol cans market with the largest market share of around 64.24% and a market value of about USD 5.15 billion in 2020



The propellant type segment is divided into compressed gas propellant and liquefied gas propellant. The liquefied gas propellant segment emerged as the leader in the global aerosol cans market with the largest market value of around USD 5.15 billion in 2020.



The personal caresegment led the aerosol cans marketwith a market share of around 38.12% and with a market value of about USD 3.05 billion in 2020



The end-use segment includes personal care, household care, healthcare, automotive, and others.Growing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable income have increased demand for personal care products such as showers, sprays, and dry shampoos, due to which the personal care segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of 38.12% and with a market value of around USD 3.05 billion in 2020.



For purchase enquiry: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12483



Regional Segment Analysis of the Aerosol Cans Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Focus on reducing packaging waste is anticipated to accelerate the development of the European aerosol can industry.In Europe, developed countries such as Germany and the UK are expected to lead the way, with steady growth during the forecast period. The North America region led the global aerosol cansmarket with a market share of 35.14% and a revenue of USD 2.82 billion in 2020.The large share of this market was due to developed US economies coupled with growth in personal care, automotive, and healthcare applications of aerosol cans.



About the report:



The global aerosol cans market is analysed based on value (USD billion), volume (thousand units), consumption (thousand units), imports (thousand units), and exports (thousand units).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Quick Buy - Aerosol Cans Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12483/single



About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com