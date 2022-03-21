Global Dairy Ingredients Market Future Growth Dynamics 2022 | CAGR of 6.90% Forecast During 2022-2026, with Market Set to Reach US$93.72 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Dairy Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Outlook (Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP), Whole Milk Powder (WMP), Buttermilk Powder, Cream Powder), by Livestock (Cows, Other livestock (Buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels), by Application (Bakery & confectionery, Dairy products, Sports nutrition products, Infant formulas), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Dairy Ingredients Market is expected to grow from USD 62.80 Million in 2021 to USD 93.72 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

Synopsis:

Dairy Ingredients Market are mainly extracted from milk, these ingredients provide nutritional and health benefits along with various flavors and properties which is driving the growth of the dairy ingredient market during the forecast period. Dairy Ingredients Market are used as constituents in many foods, as they include pleasant texture, unique flavor, and excellent nutritional values. Growth in the consumption of functional and ready-to-eat foods, and increasing awareness among consumers on healthy eating are the major factor driving the growth of the dairy ingredient market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, different properties of Dairy Ingredients Market are used for various applications in the food and beverage industry, which is increasing the demand for Dairy Ingredients Market among manufacturers which is boosting the growth of the dairy ingredient market during the forecast period. Moreover, Dairy Ingredients Market are known to hold various nutritional characteristics which makes them popular among the consumers which is the major factor responsible for the growth of the dairy ingredient market in the upcoming years. The growth in the investments from leading businesses operating in the Dairy Ingredients Market, rise in the disposable income in the developing nations, and rising advancement in supply chain management is increasing the scope of the dairy ingredient during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dairy-ingredients-market-1355/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 130+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Dairy Ingredients market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.90% during the forecast period.

The Dairy Ingredients market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 62.80 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 93.72 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Dairy Ingredients market.



List of prominent players in the Global Dairy Ingredients Market

Friesl and Campina (The Netherlands)

Groupe Lactalis (France)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Saputo (Canada)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

Dairy Farmers of America (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Ornua (Ireland)

AMCO Proteins (US)

Prolactal (Austria)

Valio (Finland)

Glanbia (Ireland)

Hoogwegt Group (The Netherlands)

Batory Foods (US) and Ingredia SA (France)

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/dairy-ingredients-market-1355/0

Benefits of Purchasing Dairy Ingredients Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing awareness of health and wellness among people is the important factor that is driving the growth of the Dairy Ingredients Market during the forecast period. The ingredients of dairy products in the form of milk powder are supporting in the preparation of infant products as they offer high thermal stability which is the other factor driving the growth of the dairy ingredient market in the upcoming years. Increasing application in the nutrition and convenience food industry and growth in dairy product production is projected to increase the demand for Dairy Ingredients Market in the years to come. The growth in technological advancement in order to enhance the efficiency of the production of Dairy Ingredients Market is fueling the growth of the Dairy Ingredients Market during the forecast period.

Challenges:

High capital investment in the manufacturing of Dairy Ingredients Market is the major challenge in the Dairy Ingredients Market. The adulteration of dairy products creates a challenge to manufacture quality ingredients which hinders the growth of the Dairy Ingredients Market during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of lactose intolerance and allergies are the other major challenging factor in the Dairy Ingredients Market in the upcoming years.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dairy-ingredients-market-1355

Regional Trends:

In 2021, Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the Dairy Ingredients Market during the forecast period. A large amount of milk is produced in the country, which provides the potential for the Dairy Ingredients Market to grow in the upcoming years. The hectic daily routines lead to having a focus on consumer's health which results in extreme work-outs and increases consumer dependence on protein supplements is increasing the demand for Dairy Ingredients Market in the upcoming years. Moreover, Dairy Ingredients Market are being consumed for weight loss and muscle gain along with maximum nutrition and nourishment which is fueling the growth of Dairy Ingredients Market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Arla food ingredients launched a new production plant in Denmark. The plant capacity is to produce 4,000 tons of high-quality whey and casein hydrolysate each year.



The report on the Global Dairy Ingredient Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dairy Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Outlook (Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP), Whole Milk Powder (WMP), Buttermilk Powder, Cream Powder), by Livestock (Cows, Other livestock (Buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels)), by Application (Bakery & confectionery, Dairy products, Sports nutrition products, Infant formulas), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/dairy-ingredients-market-market-251766

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Dairy Ingredients Market?

How will the Dairy Ingredients Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Dairy Ingredients Market?

What is the Dairy Ingredients market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dairy Ingredients Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Global Dairy Ingredients Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 62.80 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 93.72 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.90% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Outlook



o Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP)



o Whole Milk Powder (WMP)



o Buttermilk Powder



o Cream Powder



o Blenders & Replacers



o Rolled Dried Powder



o Fat-filled Powder



o Permeate Powder/Dried Permeate



o Lactose & Derivatives



o Casein & Caseinate



o MPC & MPI



o Whey Ingredients



• Livestock



o Cows



o Other livestock (Buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels)



• Application



o Bakery & confectionery



o Dairy products



o Sports nutrition products



o Infant formulas



o Other applications (Convenience food, beverages, meat, poultry & seafood, and other processed food)



• Form



o Dry



o Liquid Region & Counties Covered • North America



o U.S.



o Canada



o Mexico



• Europe



o U.K



o France



o Germany



o Italy



o Spain



o Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o South East Asia



o Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



o GCC Countries



o South Africa



o Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Friesl and Campina (The Netherlands)



• Groupe Lactalis (France)



• Arla Foods (Denmark)



• Saputo (Canada)



• Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)



• Dairy Farmers of America (US)



• Kerry Group (Ireland)



• Ornua (Ireland)



• AMCO Proteins (US)



• Prolactal (Austria)



• Valio (Finland)



• Glanbia (Ireland)



• Hoogwegt Group (The Netherlands)



• Batory Foods (US) and Ingredia SA (France) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dairy-ingredients-market-1355/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Precision Farming Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/precision-farming-market-1356

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/precision-farming-market-1356 Seed Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/seed-market-1410

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/seed-market-1410 Micro Irrigation Systems Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/micro-irrigation-systems-market-1368

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/micro-irrigation-systems-market-1368 Seed Coating Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/seed-coating-market-1116

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: