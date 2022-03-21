Prebid.org Welcomes New President

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced that Mike Racic has joined as the President of the organization. Mike is joining from Fandom, where he managed the direct Global Programmatic and Data business. As part of his work with Fandom, Mike designed and delivered Fandom's first party data strategy and product, preparing Fandom for a cookieless future as well as working across numerous partnerships and initiatives to further develop their programmatic and data business.



Mike brings a wealth of experience in strategy, product, data, programmatic, media buying/planning, analytics and research. Throughout his more than 20-year tenure in ad tech across the publisher and agency sides, he pioneered the strategy and implementation of numerous industry firsts inclusive of first party data, cookieless solutions and identity initiatives. He brings vast experience in working with cross functional teams to scale organizations and drive business outcomes.

“Prebid.org’s dedication to encouraging an open and fair programmatic advertising ecosystem has both succeeded in its initial goal and grown well beyond it,” said Mike Racic. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Prebid.org at such a pivotal time and look forward to what we’ll be able to accomplish to strengthen the future of the open web.”

In his role as President, Mike will serve as executive leader, working with the board of directors to set Prebid.org’s vision, mission, and strategy as well as creating more opportunities for collaboration within the Prebid.org ecosystem. He will also join forces with committee chairs to develop a roadmap and priorities for Prebid.org and devise processes to oversee the management and scale of the member base.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mike to Prebid.org as our new president,” said Garrett McGrath, Chairman of Prebid.org and SVP, Product at Magnite. “With broad industry support and momentum, Prebid.org needs a full time leader to guide it into this next chapter, and I’m confident that with Mike at the helm, we’ll be well positioned to succeed. I look forward to his leadership and continuing to foster collaboration to drive the industry forward.”

Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of over 150 members, representing exchanges, publishers, buyers and third-party developers dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising. Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server, as well as other key pieces of technology adopted by thousands of publishers.

In addition to managing this open source technology, Prebid.org also plays an active role in the online advertising ecosystem by being a neutral and independent body that makes it easy for advertising technology companies to work together with publishers to solve problems for the industry.

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open-source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

