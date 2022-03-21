 Proofpoint Appoints Ashan Willy as Chief Executive Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that Ashan Willy, interim chief executive officer, has been appointed chief executive officer, effective immediately.



“The Thoma Bravo board of directors is excited to partner with Ashan as he leads Proofpoint in its next phase of growth,” said Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo. “We are confident he will carry Proofpoint’s mission to provide people-centric cybersecurity solutions to today’s leading organizations and remain the market leader, and we look forward to working with him.”

Prior to his appointment as interim CEO, Willy led product management, engineering, and threat research for Proofpoint and has over 25 years of industry experience having held senior leadership positions at Webex, Juniper, Polycom, and Cisco. “I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO of Proofpoint,” said Willy. “While it is an enormous responsibility to take Proofpoint, one of the most revered and successful cybersecurity companies in the world, through the next phase of our journey while maintaining the incredible culture that we have all created, my excitement is rooted in the deep conviction I have in our path forward, the continued and accelerating momentum we’ve seen across the business, and the team and ethos we have at Proofpoint.”

Proofpoint recently released its FY 2021 financial results, which showed both revenue and billings growing by more than 20% year-over-year, with new and add-on bookings up by 25% year-over-year. As part of its rapid and successful transition to operating as a private company under Thoma Bravo, L.P. ownership, Proofpoint also announced an accelerated plan to hire over 600 people in 2022 across all organizations and all locations.

