A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 March to Friday 18 March:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|43,119
|877,913,057
|14 March 2022
|150
|21,911.8700
|3,286,781
|15 March 2022
|100
|22,378.6000
|2,237,860
|16 March 2022
|100
|21,434.8000
|2,143,480
|17 March 2022
|120
|21,918.5000
|2,630,220
|18 March 2022
|130
|22,141.0800
|2,878,340
|Total 14-18 March 2022
|600
|13,176,681
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|636
|21,961.1348
|13,967,282
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|44,355
|905,057,020
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|44,355
|905,057,020
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|257,509
|5,588,540,958
|14 March 2022
|754
|22,620.0500
|17,055,518
|15 March 2022
|502
|23,075.5000
|11,583,901
|16 March 2022
|502
|22,104.2800
|11,096,349
|17 March 2022
|603
|22,587.8600
|13,620,480
|18 March 2022
|653
|22,801.8200
|14,889,588
|Total 14-18 March 2022
|3,014
|68,245,835
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,929
|22,642.9447
|43,678,240
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|262,452
|5,700,465,034
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|262,452
|5,700,465,034
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,196 A shares and 691,291 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.32% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 March 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
