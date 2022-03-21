English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 March to Friday 18 March:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 43,119 877,913,057 14 March 2022 150 21,911.8700 3,286,781 15 March 2022 100 22,378.6000 2,237,860 16 March 2022 100 21,434.8000 2,143,480 17 March 2022 120 21,918.5000 2,630,220 18 March 2022 130 22,141.0800 2,878,340 Total 14-18 March 2022 600 13,176,681 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 636 21,961.1348 13,967,282 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,355 905,057,020 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,355 905,057,020 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 257,509 5,588,540,958 14 March 2022 754 22,620.0500 17,055,518 15 March 2022 502 23,075.5000 11,583,901 16 March 2022 502 22,104.2800 11,096,349 17 March 2022 603 22,587.8600 13,620,480 18 March 2022 653 22,801.8200 14,889,588 Total 14-18 March 2022 3,014 68,245,835 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,929 22,642.9447 43,678,240 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 262,452 5,700,465,034 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 262,452 5,700,465,034

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,196 A shares and 691,291 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.32% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

