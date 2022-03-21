Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 March to Friday 18 March:   
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)43,119 877,913,057
14 March 202215021,911.87003,286,781
15 March 202210022,378.60002,237,860
16 March 202210021,434.80002,143,480
17 March 202212021,918.50002,630,220
18 March 202213022,141.08002,878,340
Total 14-18 March 2022600 13,176,681
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*63621,961.134813,967,282
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)44,355 905,057,020
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)44,355 905,057,020
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)257,509 5,588,540,958
14 March 202275422,620.050017,055,518
15 March 202250223,075.500011,583,901
16 March 202250222,104.280011,096,349
17 March 202260322,587.860013,620,480
18 March 202265322,801.820014,889,588
Total 14-18 March 20223,014 68,245,835
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,92922,642.944743,678,240
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)262,452 5,700,465,034
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)262,452 5,700,465,034

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,196 A shares and 691,291 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.32% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

