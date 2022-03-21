Global Medium Voltage Switchgear (Rated Between 1.1kV and 40.5kV) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service is a comprehensive study of the medium voltage (MV) switchgear equipment (rated between 1.1kV and 40.5kV) market growth during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2030.

The report presents market revenue forecast based on region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa), followed by a market revenue forecast based on insulation (air insulated and gas insulated) and based on end-user segment (e.g., utilities, commercial, and industrial).



The study sheds light on market dynamics (e.g., growth drivers and growth restraints) that are expected to impact developments in the global MV switchgear market during the forecast period. Information presented in the report is based on historical data and data gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders worldwide.

In addition, the study presents an overview of regional trends and global end-user trends, highlights potential growth opportunities for MV switchgear manufacturers and other market participants, and derives strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.



Key Issues Addressed:

Is the global MV switchgear market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are some of the key growth opportunities for MV switchgear vendors?

Which regions will likely register strong growth during the forecast period?

What are the growth projections for air insulated and gas insulated during the forecast period?

Which end-user segment will likely register higher revenue growth?

Who are the main competitors in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium-voltage (MV) Switchgear Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Global MV Switchgear Market - Findings

Percent Revenue by Region

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Questions this Study will Answer

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Insulation Medium

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Insulation Medium

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT to Enable Switchgear Integration Along the Grid to Strengthen Reliability and Resiliency

Growth Opportunity 2: Eco-friendly Switchgears to Gain More Acceptance among End-user Segments

Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers and Acquisitions between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

Growth Opportunity 4: As-a-Service Business Models to Enable Superior Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 5: Digital Marketing for a Transformed Selling Process

