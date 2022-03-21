Global Surveillance Solutions Markets Report, 2020-2021 & 2022-2030: Focus on Law Enforcement, Retail, Airports, Enterprise, & Banking and Financial Services

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surveillance Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service looks at the surveillance solutions market, identifying particular trends, best practices, and customer decision-making factors within five market verticals: law enforcement, retail, enterprise, airports, and banking and financial services. This service includes a full market analysis, including market size and forecast for the market from 2020 to 2030, segmented by customer vertical and by region.

Additionally, this research service identifies key growth opportunities, covering the technology solutions and capabilities that will enable further market growth and spending on surveillance solutions, but also looking at specific regional factors and influences that could affect how regional customers or different customer verticals seek to plan for, integrate, and update their surveillance security operations over time.

This study analyzes how the global COVID-19 pandemic will also affect short-term spending in the market, as well as long-term perspectives on how this period could lead to suppressed short-term demand, followed by a spike in growth as the pandemic's broader effects recede.



The various growth opportunities discussed within this research service include how surveillance technology purchases have moved away from ad-hoc components to a fully integrated package, the introduction of new analytics functions, and new analytics use-cases developed during the pandemic era.

Growth opportunities are related to how surveillance systems are implementing new technologies and processing capabilities, expanding their use cases outside of just security, and how business models and system architectures are changing the way surveillance systems are designed and integrated into a customers' organization.

As one of the core technology solutions within the security industry, the rush of changes that the surveillance market has undergone due to digitalization, new integration capabilities, and the addition of analytics offerings has allowed the market to continue its impressive growth even through the pandemic era.

With the surveillance market shaking off its legacy analog roots, the industry is embracing more advanced analysis tools and more flexible system architecture that can enable more businesses to adopt advanced surveillance systems, further enhancing the role of surveillance as the eyes behind an organization's security apparatus.

Many industry customers are also ready to make significant investments in the post-pandemic era, particularly in new technology areas such as edge-enabled processing and cloud system design, as well as improved managed services and support options from integrators and OEM vendors.



The surveillance industry has witnessed significant changes, as networked, IP cameras have become the standard hardware equipment, video management systems require more server storage and processing power to keep up with the volume of video data being aggregated, and analytics solutions have improved in their accuracy as well as expanded to include multiple activities, detection, recognition, and identification functions.

While this may sound like existing surveillance systems have now become obsolete in the face of these massive technology shifts, many customers find that, with the support of a knowledgeable OEM and integration partner, they can find affordable means to update their surveillance operation to the latest functions without needing to completely start the system design from scratch.



Surveillance systems truly are the only visual component to an organization's security apparatus, even if the organization spans multiple locations or wide swaths of distance. In order to keep up with the volume of video data being collected, requiring analysis, and necessitating some mitigation actions from security operators, businesses need to offer a robust set of automation, analysis, and even predictive tools that can provide operators with the support to help them maintain real-time situational awareness to an organization without compromising on risk level or response capabilities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Surveillance Solutions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Surveillance Solutions

Scope of Analysis

Customer Vertical Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors for Surveillance Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Surveillance Solutions

Distribution Channels for Surveillance Solutions

Growth Drivers for Surveillance Solutions

Growth Restraints for Surveillance Solutions

Forecast Assumptions, Surveillance Solutions

Spending Forecast, Surveillance Solutions

Spending Forecast by Region, Surveillance Solutions

Spending Forecast by Industry Vertical, Surveillance Solutions

Spending Forecast Analysis, Surveillance Solutions

Spending Forecast Analysis by Region, Surveillance Solutions

Spending Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Surveillance Solutions

Purchasing Trends for Surveillance Solutions

Competitive Environment, Surveillance Solutions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Law Enforcement Vertical

Key Findings for Law Enforcement Customers

Key Growth Metrics for Law Enforcement Vertical

Spending Forecast, Law Enforcement Vertical

Spending Forecast by Region, Law Enforcement Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis, Law Enforcement Vertical

Key Needs and Solutions to Overcome These Challenges

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Retail Vertical

Key Findings for the Retail Vertical

Key Growth Metrics for Retail Vertical

Spending and Growth Forecast, Retail Vertical

Spending Forecast by Region, Retail Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis, Retail Vertical

Key Needs and Solutions to Overcome These Challenges

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Airports Vertical

Key Findings for the Airport Vertical

Key Growth Metrics for Airports Vertical

Spending Forecast, Airports Vertical

Spending Forecast by Region, Airports Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis, Airports Vertical

Key Needs and Solutions to Overcome These Challenges

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enterprise Vertical

Key Findings for Enterprise Customers

Key Growth Metrics for Enterprise Vertical

Spending Forecast, Enterprise Vertical

Spending Forecast by Region, Enterprise Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis, Enterprise Vertical

Key Needs and Solutions to Overcome These Challenges

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Banking and Financial Services Vertical

Key Findings for the Banking and Financial Services Sector

Key Growth Metrics for Banking and Financial Services Vertical

Spending Forecast, Banking and Financial Services Vertical

Spending Forecast by Region, Banking and Financial Services Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis, Banking and Financial Services Vertical

Key Needs and Solutions to Overcome These Challenges

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Surveillance Solutions

Growth Opportunity 1 - Improved Edge Analysis for Faster Image Monitoring and Processing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanded Analytics Use for Operational and Business Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift to OPEX-style Technology Purchase Model for More Cost Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4 - Introduction of New Facial and Behavioral Recognition for Robust Identification and Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 5 - Cross-functional Integration Among Security Solutions for Improved Situational Awareness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gffik5