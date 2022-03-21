Vigil Neuroscience to Present at Stifel 2022 CNS Days

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 CNS Days virtual conference on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET.



To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this presentation, please visit “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.