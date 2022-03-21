Vaxxinity Appoints Dr. Peter Powchik to Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines for chronic diseases, today announced that Peter Powchik, M.D. is joining its Board of Directors and will be retiring as Vaxxinity’s Executive Vice President, Research & Development. This transition will be effective March 31, 2022 and will increase the size of the Board to seven.



“Peter is a rockstar of drug development who has contributed to the approval of over half a dozen new drugs that help patients to this day. We are fortunate to have him joining our Board where we may continue to leverage his considerable expertise to develop vaccines and treat chronic diseases,” said Lou Reese, Executive Chairman of Vaxxinity.

“Vaxxinity is continuing to build a world-class team of scientists and drug development experts with the drive to change the way we treat chronic diseases, and helping to achieve our goal of making safe, effective and affordable treatments to democratize health,” said Dr. Peter Powchik. “We have a unique platform that has the potential to disrupt the current treatment paradigms in chronic diseases and allow us to rethink how medicines are developed and delivered. By utilizing a vaccine approach, Vaxxinity can not only provide medicines that are more affordable and convenient, but also in combinations and stages of disease that were previously impractical. I look forward to my next chapter with this dynamic company.”

Prior to joining Vaxxinity and its predecessor, United Neuroscience, Dr. Powchik was Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from 2006 to 2018, where he oversaw the development of Regeneron’s first seven approved drugs and helped to build its development and regulatory infrastructure. Peter led the development of multiple products to licensure including Eylea®, Kevzara®, Arcalyst®, Dupixent® and Praluent® against PCSK9 for hypercholesterolemia. He also served various roles in clinical development including at Chugai Pharma USA, Novartis overseeing the development and approval of Ritalin LA® and Focalin® and Sepracor where he initiated the development of Lunesta®. He is a board-certified psychiatrist trained at NYU School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center (NYC), and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“We thank Peter for his outstanding contribution to Vaxxinity and warmly welcome him to our Board of Directors,” said Mei Mei Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxxinity. “Peter has been instrumental in defining our path and shaping our journey to create next generation vaccines to serve the underserved around the world and democratize health.”

