Rogue Industries Designs Ukraine Clutch to Raise Funds in Support of Ukraine

PORTLAND, Maine, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sustainable leather goods brand Rogue Industries today announced the launch of their Ukraine Clutch. The women's accessory was made to raise funds for, and show solidarity with, the people of Ukraine. Part of their Made in USA collection, the leather and canvas wristlet is made in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

With every clutch purchase, Rogue Industries will donate $25.00 USD to World Central Kitchen, the relief agency which has already provided over one million meals to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. "The team at World Central Kitchen is doing brave and important work providing assistance to the people of Ukraine. We're proud to do our small part to support their work," says Wells Lyons, co-owner at Rogue Industries.

The Ukraine Clutch is made at Rogue's solar-powered workshop in Standish, Maine. Featuring top-grain leather and durable cotton canvas, the piece is designed to last for years. The Ukraine Clutch is available for pre-order at $78.00 USD, on Rogue's website, www.rogue-industries.com.

"In these trying times, it is imperative that we remember that sometimes a seemingly small act can collectively have a profound impact. This is our time to do what we can, while we can, for a country that fully embraces the ideals of democracy," says Michael Lyons, Rogue's founder. Adds the company's VP of Operations, Mary Anne Hildreth, "We wish peace for the people of Ukraine and everyone in the world that this conflict affects. We hope we are helping in some small way to bring solace and peace."

About the Company: Rogue Industries exists to make some of the best-designed leather accessories in the world while making the world a better place. The company does this by supporting nonprofits doing exceptional work, by using the most sustainable leathers available, and by partnering with manufacturers selected for their commitments to fair wages and workers' rights. Learn more at www.rogue-industries.com.

Press Contact: Wells Lyons

Rogue Industries

650 Cape Road, Standish, ME 04084

1-207-274-1221

wells@rogue-industries.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ukraine Clutch from Rogue Industries





Ukraine Clutch from Rogue Industries









