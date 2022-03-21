Quotient Limited Further Strengthens Scientific and Medical Synergies with the Expansion of the MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle

JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced New York Blood Center, Inc., USA, and Centro de Transfusiones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Spain have joined MosaiQ’s Innovator’s Circle. To date, three European and three US transfusion medicine laboratories, including Blood Assurance, Inc., USA, have joined the Innovator’s Circle, with more under evaluation.



MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle is a community of experts, representing laboratories from multiple nations focused on transfusion medicine and soon other areas of clinical diagnostics. Members of the Innovator’s Circle partner with Quotient to create innovation and evidence generation to improve patient care and laboratory efficiencies.

Additionally, Quotient is initiating an Investigator Initiated Research (IIR) program open not only to members of the Innovator’s Circle, but to all healthcare professionals who wish to study the clinical and economic impact of the MosaiQ system. Currently, two MosaiQ workflow efficiency studies are in progress, one in Europe and one in the US.

“The ability to partner with outstanding laboratories and investigators allows access to real world testing, critical patient samples, and invaluable input from both laboratorians and health care practitioners. Together, we can drive novel solutions within transfusion medicine aimed to improve clinical practices. Evidence generation through our IIR program is essential for adoption, recognition, and reimbursement” said Dr. Christine C. Ginocchio, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Quotient.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland and the US.

Company Contact

Ali Kiboro, Chief Financial Officer

+41 22 545 52 26

IR@quotientbd.com