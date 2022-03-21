Pardes Biosciences to Present at the International Conference On Antiviral Research 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif. , March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential unboosted novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), today announced that it will give an oral presentation at the 35th International Conference On Antiviral Research (ICAR) 2022, to be held in Seattle and virtually from March 21-25 2022.



Details of Pardes’ oral presentation:

Title: Profile of PBI-0451 an Orally Administered 3CL Protease Inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 for COVID-19

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Session: Coronaviruses (2:45-5:45 p.m. PT)

Registered attendees will be able to view the presentation session on the ICAR virtual platform, which will be available live or on-demand through April 25, 2022.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.

Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are applying modern reversible-covalent chemistry as a starting point to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

