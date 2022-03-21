The Joint Corp. to Participate in Virtual Events: Maxim Growth Conference & SEC Panel on the Small Cap World

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that it will participate at several upcoming investor events.



Maxim Group LLC 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton

March 28 th - 30 th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

- 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT The presentation will go live on March 28th and be available on demand for the length of the conference. Click here to reserve your seat and watch



SEC’s 41st Annual Small Business Forum to Impact Capital Raising Policy:

Small Cap World: What to Know and How to Think Ahead

President and CEO Peter D. Holt

April 7 th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT

from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT The panel will be hosted by the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation. Click here to register and receive a link to participate.



About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

