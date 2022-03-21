HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

CPI Property Group



PARIS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: CPI Property Group Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 700,000,000 Description: 1.75% due 14thJan 2030 Offer price: 98.046 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction