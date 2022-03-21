Investors in NASDAQ: TALK shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Talkspace, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: TALK shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Talkspace, Inc. f.k.a Hudson Executive Investment Corp. and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: TALK (formerly NASDAQ: HECCU, HEC, HECCW) shares

On January 13, 2021, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Talkspace (the “Merger”).

On January 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against certain Talkspace’s top executives, certain of Hudson Executive Investment Corporation’s top executives and directors, as well as HEC Sponsor LLC, Hudson Executive Capital LP. over alleged securities laws violations.

The plaintiff alleged that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Merger, on May 28, 2021, defendants issued a materially false and misleading Preliminary Proxy in connection with the Merger (the “Proxy”). More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the Proxy, which recommended that Hudson Executive Investment Corporation shareholders vote in favor of the Merger, misrepresented Talkspace’s business, financials, and prospects.

The plaintiff says that then after the Merger closed the Proxy was revealed to be materially false and misleading, causing the price of Talkspace common stock to substantially decline and Talkspace investors to suffer damages.

Those who purchased Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) shares

