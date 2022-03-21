Bean Chart Token Announces Presale for March 22nd

New York, NY, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bake-House team, responsible for the Baked Beans defi rewards pool, are pleased to announce the presale and launch of its token—slated for March 22nd, 2022.

Baked Beans is a common defi protocol that has been seen before. Yet, Beans is unique in its implementation, as they use a strategically planned business model designed to assure the longevity and safety of the Baked Beans venture.







The team aims at constant pushing of their visions further and strive to create one of the very best rewards pool and token platforms on the Binance Smart Chain.

The reason their team has chosen to use Binance Smart chain for this platform is due to Binance’s efficiency and affordable gas fees, in comparison to other blockchains like Ethereum.

This token is designed to partner with a larger rewards pool protocol but can also stand alone with a staking dapp (released near the time of launch), plans to expand into the NFT realm, and potential for other blockchain integration.

As they plan to release their Merchandise store and NFT collections, it will allow users to purchase goods with both $BCT and $BNB. It will help reduce the number of tokens in circulation while also compelling users to do the same.

Tokenomics

The Bean Chart Token will support the miner simply through its tax structure, as used by most tokens. 5% of each transaction will be directly converted and transferred to the Baked Beans contract, adding liquidity and stabilizing the TVL as needed. This will ensure the longevity of the project and offer the users another layer of security.

Baked Beans: 5% is allocated to the Baked Beans rewards pool, every buy and sell will provide liquidity that will help create stability for the rewards pool.

Marketing and Development: 4% is allocated to marketing and development to ensure the continual growth of our investors and community members.

Liquidity: 3% of every buy and sell will automatically be added to the locked liquidity to help stabilize the charts and keep them green.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/BeanChartToken



Miner Telegram: https://t.me/BakedBeansMiner

