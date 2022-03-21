HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

DNB Bank ASA

PARIS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: DNB Bank ASA Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.375% due 18th Jan 2028 Offer price: 99.748 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction