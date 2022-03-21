HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Unicaja Banco SA

PARIS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Unicaja Banco SA Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000 Description: 3.125% due 19thJuly 2031 NC 5.5 Offer price: 99.714 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction