LEXEO Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEXEO Therapeutics (LEXEO), a clinical-stage gene therapy company advancing a deep and diverse pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates for genetically defined cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today that R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of LEXEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Stifel’s 4th Annual CNS Day

LEXEO presentation on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference

Pre-recorded presentation available for on-demand viewing starting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM ET

3rd Annual Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

LEXEO hosting 1x1 meetings on Thursday, March 31, 2022

About LEXEO Therapeutics

LEXEO Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on addressing some of the most devastating genetically defined cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases affecting both larger-rare and prevalent patient populations. LEXEO’s foundational science stems from partnerships and exclusive licenses with leading academic laboratories at Weill Cornell Medical College and the University of California, San Diego, two preeminent institutions on the cutting edge of gene therapy research. LEXEO is advancing a deep and diverse pipeline of AAV-based gene therapy candidates in rare cardiovascular diseases, APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, and CLN2 Batten disease, and is led by pioneers and experts with decades of collective experience in genetic medicines, rare disease drug development, manufacturing and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.lexeotx.com or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Turiano, Stern IR

(212) 698-8687

Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

Media Response:

Sheryl Seapy, Real Chemistry

(949) 903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com