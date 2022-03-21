Nephros to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros, will be presenting at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. During this event, Mr. Astor will provide an overview of how Nephros is advancing water safety through pathogen detection and water purification.



Mr. Astor will be presenting in a fireside chat format on Monday, March 28th at 9:00am ET.

The conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, will run from March 28th–30th from 9:00am–5:00pm ET.

About the Virtual Growth Conference

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from leaders & executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITs, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology / Media / Telecom. The event will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. This conference is presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com