OverActive Media Announces Board Resignation of Rizwan Jamal

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans today announced that Rizwan Jamal has resigned as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors as of March 20, 2022. Mr. Jamal has served as a member of the Board since July 26, 2021.



The Board would like to thank Mr. Jamal for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

