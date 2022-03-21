VitalHub Announces Three-Year Expansion Licensing Contract With University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a three-year expansion licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) patient flow solutions with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Dorset”). This contract expands upon the Company’s existing relationship with the Trust, and marks the 9th Intouch with Health contract announced this quarter.



University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust manages three hospitals in Southeast Dorset. It was formed following the merger of Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and The Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Dorset serves a population of more than 800,000 people, and collectively employs more than 9,000 members of staff. In addition to general hospital services, the Trust provides a range of specialist services and facilities including: (i) medical and clinical oncology services for the whole of Dorset, (ii) a major trauma unit serving a population of more than 500,000 people, (iii) a state-of-the-art cardiology unit, and (iv) an award-winning orthopaedic service providing hip and knee replacements.

Previously purchased Trust-wide licences spanned Intouch with Health products including Flow Manager, Check-in, Calling, Wait Times & Mobile solutions. This expansion licensing agreement will include configuration of all above software solutions across both Bournemouth & Christchurch hospitals, to effectively provide the host of Company patient flow solutions across all three major Trust hospitals.

“This is the 9th Intouch with Health transaction announced since January 2022, demonstrating the continued market demand for our offerings. Expansion agreements such as this contract with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust affirm the value our customers derive from our products and services,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With this deal, we expand upon our strong existing footprint across the NHS. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Dorset, as we further execute on our growth strategy, and health IT leadership.”

UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS DORSET NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

