One Step Vending Corp. (KOSK), Shares its Strategic Partners Assisting in its New Agriculture Venture

Harrison, NY., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC: KOSK) (“KOSK” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market, is strategically partnered with ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) and GME Innotainment, Inc. (GMEV) after executing a JV with Foundation Farms 2021, Corp. and acquiring 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd. earlier this week.



The partnership synergistically assist one another with each playing essential roles, utilizing their network for expansion, creating efficiencies, and alleviating expenses all while maximizing their role in the $113.7 billion agriculture sector.

ZAAG assists through its 60% ownership of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. (“ERM”), Inc. to manufacture vertically integrated growing system (“Farm”). ZAAG within a week after acquiring ERM has already purchased a system with an expected April 2022 delivery date and anticipates to generate revenue within the Summer of 2022. The Company will assist ZAAG with the marketing and distribution on its harvested produce, while ZAAG will facilitate the Company’s Farm orders. GMEV assists through its 60% ownership of Foundation Farms 2021, Corp., providing the knowledge in order to grow the produce along with the marketing and selling of those produce being grown within the Farm to both the Company and ZAAG with an annual fee per Farm.

The Company is currently in process in purchasing its own Farm and expanding its team with a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) expert. The potential USDA expert will offer many new beneficial services to assist on the anticipated accelerated growth in E-Roots System (Abbotsford), Ltd. and its partners. The Company plans to update the market as the Farm transaction closes and discussions progress with the potential USDA expert.

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

To learn more, please visit: www.zagroupusa.com

About GME Innotainment, Inc. (GMEV)

GME Innotainment, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in creating farming systems through its 60% ownership of Foundations Farms 2021, Corp., (“FFC”). FFC focuses on creating worldwide farming systems the produce organic fruits, vegetables and herbs while maximizing their nutrient content, providing product traceability and most important maintaining environmental sustainability through its modular vertical farm joint venture partnerships.

For more information visit: https://srcorpgroup.com

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently One Step Vending, Corp. owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd. markets and distributes the produce from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential cannabis products.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

