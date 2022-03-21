United Kingdom Fire Detection System Markets, Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market, Segmented By Type (Alarms, Detectors and Display Panels), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Others {Airport, Railway Station}), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market stood at USD1037.17 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% to reach USD1483.90 million by 2027.

The increasing focus of consumers on personal safety, innovative product offerings, and rapid development of smart cities are the key factors driving the demand for the United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market throughout the forecast period.



The rise in the expenditure capacity of consumers coupled with favorable government initiatives to transform the urban cities into sustainable cities to improve the quality of life and converse energy efficiently are expected to influence the market demand.

"Net Zero Carbon Commitment" is an initiative taken by the United Kingdom government to construct new energy-efficient and sustainable buildings and upgrade the existing infrastructure by replacing the lifesaving systems, including the current fire detection system, with advanced ones.

The stringent safety regulations imposed by government authorities to ensure the safety of residents are expected to boost the growth of the United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market growth. Also, the growing investments in R&D activities and adoption of advanced technology solutions such as Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced ICT (Information & Communication Technology) in buildings are expected to modernize the fire detection systems to lower the chances of false detection of fire. Hence, creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market in the next five years.



Detectors led the market in 2021, accounting for a major market share of around 56.72%, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027. Fire detectors can detect the leakage of flammable things such as gas beforehand, which can prevent fire in buildings and, therefore, are in high demand among the consumers.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market.

Halma plc

Hochiki Europe (UK) Ltd

Johnson Controls UK&I

Nittan Europe Limited

Siemens plc

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc

Bosch UK Holdings Ltd

Gentex Corporation

SDS Security Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market, By Type:

Detectors

Display Panels

Alarms

United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market, By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

United Kingdom Fire Detection System Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

