Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) AS presents at Xtrainvestor

The Chairman of Green Energy Group, Ståle Rodahl will hold a presentation at Xtrainvestor today. The presentation will be available at the Company’s website, www.greenenergygroup.no.



