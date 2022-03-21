Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market to Hit USD 4.17 Billion in 2021-2028 | AUVs Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 17.80%

Pune, India, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous underwater vehicles market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to rise from USD 1.33 billion in 2021 to USD 4.17 billion by 2028 at 17.80% CAGR during the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Market, 2021-2028.”

According to an analysis, demand for unmanned submersible vehicles will be pronounced due to rising demand from the military and commercial sectors. The technology has become sought-after to boost border patrolling, oil & gas, and scientific approach portfolios. Prominently, the use of the vehicle for sea mapping and seafloor imaging will pick pace over the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact



Decline in Shipbuilding Activities to Disrupt Supply Chain

Industry players grappled with supply chain disruptions amidst the pandemic, with shipping networks, trade volumes, and ports observing a steeper decline. According to UNCTAD, the global maritime trade witnessed a 4.1% dip in 2021 due to disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. A plunge in shipbuilding services for maritime trade, offshore services, and maritime export could challenge leading companies gearing to expand their portfolios.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the autonomous underwater vehicles market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Fugro N.V. (Netherlands)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

International Submarine Engineering Ltd. (Canada)

Kongsberg Gruppen A.S.A. (Norway)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Oceaneering International Inc. (U.S.)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Boeing (U.S.)

Others

Report Coverage

The report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis to provide a holistic view of the global market. The report also deep-dives into top-down and bottom-up approaches to provide a strategic approach on product mapping of leading players and new entrants. Primary sources, such as interviews with major stakeholders and opinion leaders, will further validate report’s authenticity. The report includes secondary sources, including annual reports, press releases, SEC filings, and website reports to bolster the authenticity of the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Demand from Defense to Encourage Product Portfolio Expansion

Industry participants expect bullish governments’ policies to foster the autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) market growth. The U.S. Navy has exhibited profound traction for AUVs for a host of applications, including intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and inspection/identification (ID). To illustrate, in 2020, the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command Washington inked around USD 11.1 million contract with Boeing to upgrade naval operations. Besides, the use of autonomous underwater vehicles in ocean exploration activities will augur well for the industry outlook. The IEA projects the demand for natural gas to surge at 1.5% by 2025. A notable rise in oil & gas production across Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia will encourage leading companies to invest in AUVs.

Meanwhile, uncertainty and reduced reliability in operational performance in communication systems may not bode well for the industry.

Segments

Type, Application, Propulsion System, Payload, and Region are Studied

Based on type, the market is segregated into large, medium, and small.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into defense, scientific research, and oil & gas industry.

On the basis of propulsion system, the market is fragmented into mechanical system, electric system, and hybrid system.

With respect to payload, the market is segmented into inertial navigation system, sensors, camera, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Regional Insights



Asia Pacific to Witness Investment Galore from Oil & Gas Industry

Stakeholders expect the Asia Pacific autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) market share to witness significant growth on the back of expanding commercial applications. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are likely to bank on the oil & gas sector. An uptick in exploration activities will expedite the technology adoption. Besides, the expansion of naval forces across Japan, China, Australia, and India will bode well for regional growth.

The North America industry forecast will be strong in the wake of strong governments’ policies on defense and R&D activities. Prominently, the U.S. has augmented the procurement of sophisticated AUVs for ISR operations. The North America market size was valued at around USD 0.39 billion in 2020 and will grow with surging investments in the defense budget.

Industry players are likely to increase their investments in Europe due to rising oil & gas exploration activities. Stakeholders predict the U.K., France, and Germany to provide lucrative investment opportunities. Besides, major OEMs, including Saab AB and Kongsberg Gruppen A.S.A. are slated to bolster their presence across untapped areas. Moreover, the defense sector will also exhibit strong demand for AUVs across the region.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Infuse Funds into Product Launches to Tap Markets

Industry players are likely to expand their portfolios, including mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, R&D activities, and technological advancements. The prevailing trends indicate major companies could invest in strategic expansion during the forecast period.

Key Industry Developments

March 2021 – Kongsberg Maritime was awarded a contract to deliver its four autonomous vessels to Norway’s Institute of Marine Research (IMR), which includes two Kongsberg AUVs to facilitate management and monitoring capabilities of marine resources and environments.

August 2021 – L3Harris Technologies demonstrated underwater autonomous capabilities through Iver3, its advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, in collaboration with Marine Tech Systems.

