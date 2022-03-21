NLK Plumbing Shares Tips for Clearing Blocked Drains

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Point Cook-wide, NLK Plumbing, there are early warning signs of a blocked drain that shouldn't be ignored. Discounting blocked drains can be a source of property damage and health problems for both people and pets.

NLK Plumbing says common signs to watch for include a foul smell, slow draining or overflowing water and gurgling sounds. Common causes of blocked drains include foreign objects, toiletries and cat litter being flushed down the toilet, cooking oil and food scraps being disposed of down the sink, soap scum and hair getting lodged in pipes and mineral build-up such as calcium.

Depending on what has caused the blocked drain, sometimes simple home remedies can rectify the issue. Pouring boiling water down the sink is useful for tackling blocked drains caused by oil and food scraps, as these substances have a low melting point and the extreme heat helps to break them down. A plunger is a simple yet effective tool that can also potentially unblock a drain. Plungers work by forming a seal around the plug hole and then creating a vacuum effect to remove blockages, says NLK Plumbing.

For more serious blockages, NLK Plumbing says it's best to call in the experts rather than trying over-the-counter products, as these can cause bigger problems. Professional plumbers may use a drain snake to delve further into the pipes and remove blockages from deep within the system.

When a drain snake doesn't fix the issue, the team at NLK Plumbing are equipped with CCTV that can help them identify where the blockage is and how extensive it is. Another dependable way for a professional plumber to clear a blocked drain is using a hydro jet, which shoots intense and sharp bursts of water to remove debris and other substances from pipes.

NLK Plumbing is on call 24/7 for domestic and commercial plumbing needs. Their wide range of services covers servicing, repairs and installation of gas appliances, backflow services, drain camera work and hot water repairs Point Cook and beyond.

