BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 28, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2022.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.044 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.093 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.048 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.106 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.072 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.104 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.184 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.126 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.143 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.136 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.068 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.072 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.155 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.176 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.125 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.143 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.053 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.043 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.051 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.104 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.085 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.063 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.041 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.173 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.355 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.100 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.140 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.322 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.237 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.049 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.039 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.065 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.087 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.041 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.033 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.053 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.103 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.075 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.083 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.162 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.084 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.146 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.111 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.145 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.146 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.132 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.133 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.098 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.077 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.041 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.087 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.054 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.052 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.071 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.218 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.042 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.106 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.027 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.127 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.085 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.027 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.170 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.134 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.218 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.062 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.040 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.057 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.046 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.045 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.043 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.080 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.037 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.030 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.047 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.031 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.151 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.060 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.061 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.048 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.074 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.118 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.118 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.105 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.087 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.129 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.101 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.128

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUU.U



Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.007



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

