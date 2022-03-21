BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 28, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.044
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.093
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.048
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.106
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.072
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.104
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.184
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.035
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.126
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.143
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.136
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.069
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.068
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.155
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.176
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.125
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.143
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.053
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.043
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.051
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.104
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.066
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.063
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.041
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.173
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.355
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.100
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.140
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.322
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.237
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.049
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.065
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.087
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.041
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.033
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.053
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.103
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.075
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.083
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.162
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.084
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.146
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.111
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.145
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.146
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.132
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.133
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.006
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.098
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.077
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.041
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.025
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.087
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.054
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.052
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.071
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.218
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.049
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.042
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.106
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.027
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.127
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.085
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.027
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.170
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.134
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.218
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.062
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.040
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.045
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.042
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.080
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.037
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.030
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.047
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.031
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.151
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.060
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.061
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.048
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.074
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.118
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.118
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.105
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.087
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.129
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.101
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.128

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUU.U


Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.007


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.27 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media: 
Reem Jazar 
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com