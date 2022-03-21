Finnish English

Talenom Plc, stock exchange release, 21 March 2022 at 14:00 EET

Registration of new shares in Talenom Oyj in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme and the Restricted Share Plan

The 357,000 new shares subscribed for in line with Talenom Oyj’s 2019 terms and conditions for option rights are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 24 March 2022. The total subscription price, EUR 1,046,010.00, will be recognised in full in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Talenom Oyj’s Board of Directors has on 21 March 2022 decided on a directed free share issue in line with the terms and conditions of the Restricted Share Plan 2021 for the payment of remuneration. The share issue will distribute 21,333 new Talenom Oyj shares free of charge. The shares are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 24 March 2022.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Oyj is 44,240,886 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 25 March 2022.

TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/