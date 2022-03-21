The NFT Wine Club is Bridging the Gap for Women, Wine, & NFTs

NAPA, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is one of the largest wine consumers in the world, with the main percentage of wine buyers having consistently been women. While the softer tastes and sweeter beverage options have surrounded the stigma of wine being a "woman's drink," the age-old love affair is about to see some major perks with the rise of the digital industry.

The World's First NFT Wine Club is set to bring two communities together for a new world of innovation. While the lasting gender disparities in the world of tech still have a long way to go, Napa, California, will be the first hub for bridging the artistry of NFTs, crypto, and wine, where women are invited to join in on a new inclusive economy. As NFTs continue to take hold of technology, the NFT Wine Club is extending the concept to cultivate a community where luxury, metaverse, blockchains, and collectibles meet real life.

The natural pairing of wine, women, and NFTs has the power to demolish the exclusive narrative that has surrounded the blockchain marketplaces. Launching the NFT Wine Club will present a unique path towards boosting the number of women participating in the industry, which now only accounts for 16% of the entire market. While NFTs are revolutionizing technology, founder Brett Hudson believes The NFT Wine Club will pioneer a new normal for the wineries of tomorrow and ultimately the lives of their customer base. By holding onto an NFT that is connected to something as valuable and luxurious as wine, members of the NFT Wine Club are able to transform technology like never before.

Launching April 18, 2022, members will have the unique opportunity to enjoy the full experience of a Napa Vineyard owned and operated by real wine and NFT experts. In an effort to ensure diversity in the NFT world, The NFT Wine Club will also be reserving some of their NFTs to be minted only by women. Wine has continued to prove itself to be a top-tier resilient asset, and as a member of the NFT Wine Club, women should be able to seamlessly take part in the advancing movement.

