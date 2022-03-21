Qu Biologics Closes USD$12M Equity Financing

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce the closing of a USD$12M equity financing to enable expansion of Qu’s team, initiation of an additional three Phase 2 clinical studies, and the acceleration of Qu’s novel immunomodulation platform.



Hal Gunn, MD, CEO of Qu Biologics, stated, “Our team is grateful for this new equity funding that will allow us to expand our dedicated team and play an essential role in initiating three new Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled clinical studies. Two of these important trials are in critical indications for which there are no effective treatments – innate immune decline in the elderly and post-operative innate immune suppression.”

“We are highly motivated and excited to be in the position to strategically move forward with the expansion of our science, manufacturing, and clinical teams to accelerate the development of Qu’s first-in-class multifaceted immunotherapy platform, which is designed to safely restore and mobilize the essential effector functions of the innate immune system through a process that involves innate immune training and tissue-specific targeting of activated immune cells. In contrast to other immunotherapies that try to target one cell or receptor, SSI therapy harnesses and directs the multiple components of innate immunity required by the body to overcome pathology and heal,” said Dr. Shirin Kalyan (PhD), Qu’s VP Scientific Innovation. Dr. Gunn added, “Given the broad application of our SSI platform, this funding brings Qu Biologics one step closer to providing critical, game-changing treatments for people living with cancer, infections, and chronic inflammatory diseases.”

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, infection, and inflammatory lung diseases. Qu has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Qu’s 5th Phase 2 study is underway in colon cancer, with four more Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies planned in innate immunity in the elderly, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and lung cancer.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally. For more information, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

