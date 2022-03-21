Wellbeing Digital Sciences’ Subsidiary KGK Science Engaged by Lophos Pharmaceuticals for Novel Peyote Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”) has been engaged by Lophos Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Lophos”) to evaluate a path to market for sustainably grown, peyote-derived natural health products (“NHPs”). Lophos is a Canadian psychedelic research company focused on cultivation and drug development.



Peyote has legal status in Canada, but mescaline – the drug derived from the plant – remains a Schedule 3 controlled substance. With a focus on NHPs, potential paths to market will be evaluated based on the safety and sanitary requirements, quality specifications for peyote-derived inputs, and permissible label claims for packaging and sales.

Management Commentary

“Lophos is currently exploring the potential benefits of a peyote-derived natural health product with the support of KGK Science. There are challenges to growing peyote, and the thirteen-year-long natural regrowth cycle is a major threat to the endangered plant. At Lophos, we are researching accelerated, responsible cultivation techniques for reducing the long growth cycle. The goal is to provide our partners with therapeutic peyote derivatives, grown in a sustainable manner that are beneficial to the plant itself, and respectful integrations of traditional medicinal plants,” said Claire Stawnyczy, Founder and CEO of Lophos.

“We are very excited to engage with Lophos. Peyote and mescaline in general are currently underrepresented in the psychedelic medicine sector, given their traditional medicinal uses. Lophos provides a critically important sustainable supply of cacti to the market. We plan to utilize our expertise in natural health products to aid Lophos in bringing to market, innovative and safe products for the Canadian consumer,” added Najla Guthrie, President and CEO of KGK.

ABOUT LOPHOS

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biosciences company that specializes in Peyote research, cultivation, preservation, and drug development. We develop novel therapies and natural health treatments that aim to restore and improve the quality of life for patients. Through advanced cultivation and harvesting techniques, Lophos will provide our partners with medical grade inputs and our patients with access to safe and effective mescaline-based therapeutics.

For more information please contact:

Alex Krause - Cushion Communications Inc.

alexkrause.pr@gmail.com

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

On behalf of:

WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.

"Adam Deffett"

Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-844-746-6351

Email: ir@wellbeingdigital.co

Web: www.wellbeingdigital.co

Twitter: @Wellbeing_IR

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.