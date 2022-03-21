Arcutis to Host Investor Day on March 28

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, will host an Investor Day in Boston, MA on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Frank Watanabe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, Chief Medical Officer; and Ken Lock, Chief Commercial Officer will present a comprehensive overview of the Company’s strategy, launch preparations for investigational roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis, the compelling profile of roflumilast cream in atopic dermatitis, the significant opportunity for roflumilast foam in in seborrheic dermatitis, and an update on the early pipeline development.



A link to register for the event is available HERE. The event will also be simultaneously webcast at the “Events” section of the Company’s website, with the presentation made available at the start of the live webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis website following the event.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions, with one NDA under review with the FDA and three Phase 3 clinical data readouts anticipated by the end of 2022. The company’s lead program, topical roflumilast, has the potential to advance the standard of care for plaque psoriasis of the body and scalp, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the processes of clinical development, regulatory, and commercialization of new products, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2022, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

