United Country Real Estate Affiliates Raise $25,000 to Aid People of Ukraine

DESTIN, Fla., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate affiliates raised more than $50,000 during a live auction at their annual Training and Awards Convention on March 11. The company is pledging $25,000 of that to aid the people of Ukraine while the rest will be donated to The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Marine Mammal Center and the Remember-A-Vet Wreath Project.

“United Country affiliates have made and continue to make huge differences in the communities they serve, across America and now across the globe. In the last 5 years alone, United Country affiliates have raised an amazing $35 million for charities and causes across the nation,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country. “Last week, the unique items that were donated and auctioned furthered that effort and will importantly aid the people of Ukraine. I am proud of the leadership and generosity of our team and am in awe of their accomplishments.”

Among the unique items that were auctioned off were a Henry Rifle custom engraved with the UC Ranch Properties and Realtree United Country logos in a 24-karat gold inlay; a custom, beautiful “Ride the Wave” Charcuterie Board by Vierra Design Group; an original duck hunting American flag painting by Jackie Stocking; and a trip to the San Juan Islands in Washington. The items can be viewed on the United Country Real Estate Facebook and Instagram pages.

As the largest network of auction real estate professionals nationwide, United Country had professional auctioneers and ring men conduct the live auction. All proceeds from the sale went to charities selected by the donators. Each winning bid was then matched by United Country to aid efforts in the Ukraine.

“The United Country auctioneers assist with a tremendous number of charitable auctions each year,” said Jimmie Dean Coffey, auctioneer and director of business development for United Country. “Benefit and charity auctions have a long history in the world of auctioneering and with United Country auctioneers in local communities across the nation. I am very proud to see that our United Country affiliates have stepped up once again and raised more than $50,000 at our annual convention for some great non-profit organizations and causes.”

Learn more about United Country Real Estate at www.UnitedCountry.com or United Country Auction Services at www.UCAuctionServices.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate is the largest and leading, real estate company representing lifestyle, country, ranch, farm, recreational, rural, small city and surrounding properties nationwide. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals and auctioneers across the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama. The company offers a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers, the largest auction services team and exclusive national advertising of properties.

