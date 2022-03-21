VirTra Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Thursday March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TEMPE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. These preliminary unaudited financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



VirTra plans to file a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting a 15-day extension to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company does not anticipate having the audit of its financial statements completed in order to meet the March 31, 2022 deadline due primarily to the integration of a previously disclosed new company-wide ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system.

“We are working diligently to complete the independent audit and file our Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as possible, but we do not anticipate meeting the March 31 filing deadline,” said VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris. “Our continued and anticipated growth necessitated the complete changeover of our production and accounting systems from three independent systems to a new ERP system to improve internal operating efficiency. The integration of this system has caused delays in completing the independent audit. Despite this delay, VirTra continues to be in a strong operating position and we expect 2021 financial results to be among the best in our history.”

VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208

International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will

register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available on the same day through Thursday, April 14, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13728165

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

VTSI@gatewayir.com