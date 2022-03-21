NGM Bio to Host the First of Four Virtual R&D Events on March 30, 2022

--The four-part series titled the “Explorer Series” will showcase NGM Bio’s discovery engine, myeloid reprogramming and checkpoint inhibition portfolio and program for the treatment of geographic atrophy--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced it will host the first of four virtual R&D events on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:15 pm ET. This four-part series of virtual webcasts, titled the “Explorer Series”, will highlight the company’s work as explorers on the frontier of life-changing science.

The first event will focus on NGM Bio’s highly productive discovery engine which has generated NGM Bio’s entire pipeline of therapeutic candidates. The program will feature presentations from David Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Jin-Long Chen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer as well as multiple members of NGM Bio’s biology, biologics, and translational teams. During the presentations, NGM Bio will introduce a previously undisclosed preclinical program as a new example of its discovery engine in action.

Future sessions will cover four NGM Bio-discovered programs – NGM707 (a dual ILT2/ILT4 antagonist antibody product candidate), NGM831 (an ILT3 antagonist antibody product candidate), NGM438 (a LAIR1 antagonist antibody product candidate) and NGM621 (an anti- complement C3 antibody product candidate). Each session will feature members from NGM Bio’s management and scientific team as well as leading industry physicians and scientists.

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, with a disease-agnostic mindset, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven disclosed programs, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.