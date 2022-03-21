KYN Capital Group to Release Koinfold™ Debit Card and Pay.How Revenues

CARSON CITY, NV, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce the long awaited Koinfold™ Debit Card and expects sign ups to begin next month. Additionally, KYN Capital Group will be releasing revenues for the 1st Quarter of 2022 on behalf of its Pay.How beta and progress regarding the acquisition of BW Property Management and its entire suite of tools.

KYN Capital Group recently finalized the artwork for its debit card and is now just awaiting final production which is expected to be completed in April. Upon completion, KYN Capital Group will provide details on how its shareholders and clients can sign up to receive their cards and ways to take advantage of unique offers and benefits.

KYN Capital Group is also pleased to announce the release of revenues forthcoming in the month of April as a result of the continued development and user growth from the Pay.How super app. Pay.How has continued to bolster a unique approach to attaining and attracting new clients which has added increased excitement for KYN Capital Group as it expands nationwide.

“Our ecosystem of technology products are coming together nicely, including our financial structure to meet shareholder confidence,” states Rick Wilson, CEO. “Our onsite and offsite development teams, partners, and particularly, Pay.how, is paving the way for our unique position in the marketplace. As our first quarter of 2022” comes to an end, we have the ultimate confidence that we have found our footing for steady and continued growth for many years to come.”

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group (Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit Pay.How.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The holding company is working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://kyncap.com/

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )

info@kyncap.com