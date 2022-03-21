Finnish English

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 21 March 2022 at 14:05 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Jutila

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11688/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42000 Unit price: 2.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 42000 Volume weighted average price: 2.93 EUR